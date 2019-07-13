Fedex (FDX) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Lifted Its Holding; Lamar Advertising Co Cl A (LAMR) Position Maintained by Boston Advisors Llc

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22 million shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co Cl A (LAMR) by 37.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 12,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,487 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 34,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 221,227 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Culbertson A N has 1.8% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 34,490 shares. Oakworth has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mason Street Advsr Llc accumulated 34,262 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers Inc has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 58 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 46,723 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt accumulated 50 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 1,644 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 88,070 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hilton Management Limited Liability Corp holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Letko Brosseau Associates, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,625 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 0.2% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 58,500 shares to 6.84M shares, valued at $191.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 44,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc Com (NYSE:EBS) by 8,839 shares to 31,028 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 49,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,543 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA).