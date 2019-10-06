Fedex (FDX) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; Griffon (GFF) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Griffon Corp (GFF) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 33,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.15% . The hedge fund held 33,899 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 67,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Griffon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 147,361 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 5.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS, GRIFFON EXPECTS CORNELLCOOKSON TO CONTRIBUTE $200 MLN IN NET SALES AND $0.15 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corp Announces Clopay Building Products to Acquire CornellCookson; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON UNIT TO PAY $180M, OR $170M INCL TAX BENEFITS; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Griffon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – CO, CORNELLCOOKSON HAVE STRUCTURED ACQUISITION SUCH THAT IT WILL BE TREATED AS AN ASSET PURCHASE FOR TAX PURPOSES; 08/03/2018 – Griffon Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON SAYS CLOPAY BUILDING PRODUCTS TO ACQUIRE CORNELLCOOKSON

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 81.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 9,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 2,244 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $368,000, down from 11,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future

Analysts await Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GFF’s profit will be $17.78M for 13.64 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Griffon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $354,364 activity. 600 shares were bought by Inglis John C, worth $100,614 on Friday, July 12.

