Fedex (FDX) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Upped Position by $1.28 Million; Spf Beheer Bv Increased Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $8.42 Million

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 250,965 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.52 million, up from 226,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.03. About 474,841 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 40,373 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 33,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Artisan Prns Partnership owns 0.98% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2.74 million shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation reported 2,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Security National Tru invested in 0.18% or 3,020 shares. Washington Capital Management Inc reported 2.09% stake. Btr Mngmt invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Investment Ltd Co owns 23,682 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Jones Financial Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 26,324 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.21% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability has 12,453 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru owns 2,788 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 4,141 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 131,997 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,150 shares to 1,279 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 8,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VDE).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Message to FedEx Stock Investors: Donâ€™t Worry About Amazon – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Adds Sunday Service; Forms Commercial Drone Unit And Files To Expand Operations – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD FDX LB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 797,046 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $80.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 23,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,222 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 1,199 shares. Monetta Serv Inc stated it has 1,700 shares. 26,060 are held by Bluemountain Management Lc. Kentucky Retirement invested in 2,463 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Robecosam Ag reported 0.19% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ellington Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.48% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 120,726 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 62,413 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 16,300 shares. Fund Management reported 8,882 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,186 shares stake. Castleark Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 33,414 shares. Hilltop Incorporated owns 1,266 shares.