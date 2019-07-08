Fedex (FDX) Holder Covey Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $1.48 Million as Stock Declined; As Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Stock Value Declined, Augustine Asset Management Raised Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.25. About 161,367 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.44. About 698,562 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C) by 5,551 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq" published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Uganda clears three experimental Ebola treatments – Seeking Alpha" on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "After Hours: Sarin Scare at Facebook, Gilead to Make Arthritis Drug Submission Soon – Nasdaq" published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IBB, GILD, BIIB, VRTX – Nasdaq" with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C) by 5,551 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,580 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM).

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares to 23,022 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares to 23,022 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Amazon Air Adds 15 More Leased Cargo Planes – Motley Fool" on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Ride Uber Stock to Triple-Digit Success – Nasdaq" published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "What The Truck?!? Headhaul â€" FedEx Ex Amazon – Benzinga" on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "What To Make Of FedEx's Disappointing Dividend News – Seeking Alpha" published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation â€" FDX – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: June 28, 2019.