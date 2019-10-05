Fedex (FDX) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake; Intel (Call) (INTC) Holding Has Boosted by Twin Tree Management Lp

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Intel Corp (Call) (INTC) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 396,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.27M, up from 945,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 26,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 20,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (Put) (NYSE:VMW) by 10,700 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,500 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. On Friday, September 27 the insider MARTIN R BRAD bought $253,750.

