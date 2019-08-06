Fedex (FDX) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.53 Million; Bailard Upped Stake in Electronic Arts (EA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 36,043 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 27,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $161.07. About 2.13 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 8,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 33,252 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 2.30M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest House Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 282,651 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 39,924 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate invested in 100 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Co accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Com reported 3,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polar Llp accumulated 0.31% or 327,389 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.03% or 4,406 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 47,611 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% stake. Creative Planning owns 21,651 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 4,271 shares. Axa holds 255,044 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 224,762 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,761 shares to 28,570 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,565 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 1,074 shares. Hodges Mngmt holds 0.35% or 19,166 shares in its portfolio. Signature Estate Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 561 shares. Primecap Co Ca has 15.05M shares. Montecito Bank Tru, a California-based fund reported 4,992 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Spf Beheer Bv holds 418,310 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp, New York-based fund reported 30,595 shares. Buckingham Capital has invested 0.37% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 190 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 0.5% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,732 shares. Barnett & owns 375 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt stated it has 0.87% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amer Insur Tx accumulated 29,165 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.