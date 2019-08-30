Fedex (FDX) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Increased Position by $365,982 as Market Value Declined; As Hexcel (HXL) Shares Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Increased Its Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 148,150 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 142,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 208,727 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $158.29. About 717,806 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,601 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Lc. 7,461 were reported by Company National Bank & Trust. Td Asset Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 109,995 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 47,879 shares. Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks holds 0.34% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 273,930 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,373 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,110 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 3,045 are held by Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corp. 175 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 69,945 shares. Connable Office Inc has 8,882 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,125 shares to 31,581 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,257 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl has invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Llc reported 5,434 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Group has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 54,967 shares. Perritt Capital Management reported 3,814 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 17,688 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Com has 12,457 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Parsons Management Ri reported 2,905 shares. Profit Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 6,616 shares. James Inv Research Inc holds 62,635 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 2.74 million shares. Scotia holds 70,181 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 84,288 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,271 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Miles Cap Incorporated owns 5,927 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio.