Fedex (FDX) Holder Ally Financial Has Lifted Stake; Gagnon Securities Position in Ellie Mae (ELLI) Has Lowered by $387,786

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $158.16. About 128,517 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 04/04/2018 – Millennial Purchase Loans Increased Despite Rising Interest Rates According to February Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c; 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Investor Connect; 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.