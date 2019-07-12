Fedex (FDX) Holder Allstate Decreased Its Holding; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Cypress Funds Has Boosted Its Position

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40M, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 1.44M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 6,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,356 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 25,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 2.45 million shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FedEx Corporation – FDX – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS EQT, FDX, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of FedEx Corporation Investors – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: FedEx Fights Back – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6,249 shares to 8,925 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 29,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Martin And Tn reported 4,976 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0.36% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cabot owns 1,300 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 131,997 shares. 5,051 were reported by Synovus Fin Corp. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 20,428 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Icon Advisers Inc Com owns 6,820 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.23% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 15,872 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.12% or 626,153 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department accumulated 5,410 shares. Vantage Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 4,500 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.