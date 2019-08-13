FedEx (FDX) Analysts See $3.20 EPS; Carbo Ceramics (CRR) Sentiment Is 1.28

Carbo Ceramics Inc (CRR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 51 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 40 trimmed and sold stock positions in Carbo Ceramics Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 18.09 million shares, down from 18.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Carbo Ceramics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 30 Increased: 33 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report $3.20 EPS on September, 16.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 7.51% from last quarter’s $3.46 EPS. FDX’s profit would be $834.56M giving it 12.73 P/E if the $3.20 EPS is correct. After having $5.01 EPS previously, FedEx Corporation’s analysts see -36.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 552,637 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FedEx Corporation shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Insur Communication Tx has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Greylin Investment Mangement Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amp Ltd has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Duff Phelps Inv Management holds 0.01% or 2,630 shares in its portfolio. Ally Fincl owns 30,000 shares. Sigma Planning owns 17,177 shares. New York-based Independent Inc has invested 0.57% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Culbertson A N & has 1.8% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 34,490 shares. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Incorporated reported 30,493 shares. American Savings Bank accumulated 19,180 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated owns 23,825 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 135,566 are owned by Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc holds 230,098 shares. Amica Mutual Com holds 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 7,937 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 22.12% above currents $162.96 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Daiwa Securities. Stephens maintained the shares of FDX in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $193 target. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Raymond James.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.50 billion. The companyÂ’s FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows clients to track and manage imports. It has a 80.27 P/E ratio. This segment also publishes customs duty and tax information; and offers transportation management and temperature-controlled transportation services.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides services and products to the gas and oil and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.54 million. The firm provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It currently has negative earnings. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $225,968 activity.

Analysts await CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.50 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by CARBO Ceramics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.28% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. for 330,511 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 144,301 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 287,469 shares. The Louisiana-based Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,500 shares.