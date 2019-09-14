FedEx Corporation (FDX) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) Comparison side by side

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) are two firms in the Air Delivery & Freight Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedEx Corporation 171 0.65 N/A 1.20 141.64 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 10 0.21 N/A -93.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FedEx Corporation and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedEx Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1% Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0.00% -187.1% -19.1%

Risk & Volatility

FedEx Corporation’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FedEx Corporation. Its rival Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. FedEx Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FedEx Corporation and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedEx Corporation 1 5 13 2.68 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FedEx Corporation has a 14.30% upside potential and an average target price of $199.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FedEx Corporation and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of FedEx Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 36.4% are Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedEx Corporation -3.11% 4.64% -8.13% -3.91% -29.08% 5.7% Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. -12.31% -2.81% -17.11% -22.22% -82.38% -21.87%

For the past year FedEx Corporation had bullish trend while Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FedEx Corporation beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The companyÂ’s FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports. This segment also publishes customs duty and tax information; and offers transportation management and temperature-controlled transportation services. Its TNT Express segment provides international express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and business-to-consumer services. The companyÂ’s FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages, as well as offers integrated supply chain management solutions. Its FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight and freight-shipping services. As of May 31, 2017, this segment operated approximately 66,000 vehicles and trailers from a network of approximately 370 service centers. The companyÂ’s FedEx Services segment provides sale, marketing, information technology, communication, customer, technical support, billing and collection, and other back-office support services; FedEx Mobile, a suite of solutions to track packages, create shipping labels, view account-specific rate quotes, and access drop-off location information; copying and digital printing, professional finishing, document creation, direct mail, signs and graphics, computer rentals, and ground shipping and time-definite shipping services; and packing services, supplies, and boxes. FedEx Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 company dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada. It also offers temperature-controlled, dry van, intermodal drayage, and flatbed services; and specializes in the transport of automotive parts, refrigerated foods, poultry, and beverages, as well as on-demand expedited services. The companyÂ’s LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada through a network of 47 LTL service centers and approximately 180 third-party delivery agents. The companyÂ’s Global Solutions segment offers domestic and international transportation and logistics solutions, including pricing, contract management, transportation mode and carrier selection, freight tracking, freight bill payment and audit, cost reporting and analysis, and dispatch. This segment also provides domestic and international air and ocean transportation, and customs brokerage services. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin.