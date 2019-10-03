Fedex Corp. (FDX) Valuation Declined While New South Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Marsh & Mclennan Company (MMC) Market Value Rose While Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Cut Its Position

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 6,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 385,727 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.33M, down from 392,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 1.72 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (MMC) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 608,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 611,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 728,160 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWV) by 17,300 shares to 68,900 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 84,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 3,190 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Lp has 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi invested in 62 shares. Bath Savings Tru invested in 0.48% or 14,637 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hendershot owns 944 shares. Hamel Assocs accumulated 0.18% or 2,447 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 2,551 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs reported 2,306 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fiduciary Tru Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,708 shares. The California-based West Coast Financial Lc has invested 1.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.1% stake. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. 1,750 shares were bought by MARTIN R BRAD, worth $253,750.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36 million for 34.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.