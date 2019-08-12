Fedex Corp. (FDX) Stake Held by New South Capital Management Inc; Loudon Investment Management Stake in Kohls (KSS) Has Lifted by $340,000 as Share Value Declined

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 392,528 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.21M, up from 383,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $158.9. About 327,596 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 547.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 40,205 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, up from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 2.00M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 40,515 shares to 2,265 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 26,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,533 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 418,233 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $78.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 109,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,458 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

