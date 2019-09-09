Fedex Corp. (FDX) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Cut Stake; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Share Price Rose While Clear Harbor Asset Management Increased Its Stake

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 358.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 17,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 22,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.10% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 760,260 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CEO LARRY DE SHON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss/Shr $1.08; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 29/03/2018 – AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD AVGRq.L – AVIS POULTRY COMPLEX RECEIVED APPROVAL TO EXPORT CLASS (GRADE) A EGGS TO EU EFFECTIVE FROM FEBRUARY 28; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget’s Director Slate Includes Three Picks From Largest Shareholder; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 87.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 735 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $167.18. About 1.55 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $817.95 million for 13.06 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

