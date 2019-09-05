Fedex Corp. (FDX) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Its Position by $341,185 as Share Value Declined; Carroll Financial Associates Has Lifted Yum! Brands (YUM) Position by $337,887

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 7,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 4,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 808,688 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,545 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 2,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $164.98. About 1.59M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares to 19,485 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,343 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 3,350 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc reported 154,618 shares. Delta Mngmt Ltd holds 1.73% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 14,835 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1,390 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Citadel Limited Com invested in 151,259 shares. Kistler holds 7,888 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Sterling Lc has invested 0.56% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Schroder Inv Management Gru reported 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Morgan Stanley reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amer Tru Investment holds 3.31% or 23,682 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 3,104 are owned by Doliver Lp. Blume Mgmt invested in 5,496 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 54,839 shares to 14,740 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1000 by 52,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,873 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).