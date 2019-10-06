Fedex Corp. (FDX) Market Value Declined While Lee Danner & Bass Has Trimmed by $1.27 Million Its Position; As Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Stock Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Boosted by $387,870 Its Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 7,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 46,060 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, down from 53,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 265,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 247,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 43,800 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF) by 4,251 shares to 146,059 shares, valued at $71.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 15,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.