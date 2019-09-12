Fedex Corp. (FDX) Holding Upped by Griffin Asset Management Inc; Markston International Stake in Visa (V) Trimmed by $825,729

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 4,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,744 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, down from 52,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 8.61 million shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 13,172 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $173.96. About 1.60 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.18B for 30.59 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested in 2,025 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 32,964 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 1.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt reported 3,700 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 143,384 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.99% or 103,234 shares. Centurylink Inv holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,340 shares. Wealth Architects Llc owns 1,667 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 19,664 shares. Drexel Morgan Comm holds 0.17% or 1,300 shares. 688,782 were accumulated by Westpac. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alta Ltd holds 2.57% or 264,817 shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 27,418 shares. Moreover, Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,197 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 7,142 shares to 20,585 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,990 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 1,814 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 120,142 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 19.75 million shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 48,595 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 38,153 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Mackay Shields Limited owns 45,989 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 11,665 shares. Essex Invest Limited Liability reported 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,886 are owned by Martin & Tn. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 73,891 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Family Mngmt reported 0.86% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Strs Ohio accumulated 130,762 shares or 0.1% of the stock.