Fedex Corp. (FDX) Holder Lee Danner & Bass Cut Its Position by $1.27 Million; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.96 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 45.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 10,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 33,986 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 23,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $195.31. About 666,737 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 7,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 46,060 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, down from 53,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $151.13. About 3.25M shares traded or 32.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Lc invested in 8,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dean Inv Assoc Llc invested in 26,165 shares or 0.62% of the stock. St Johns Inv Mngmt Co Ltd invested in 3,820 shares. Staley Cap Advisers reported 43,394 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 17,951 were accumulated by Meridian Mngmt. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 36,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ally Fincl has 32,000 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 10,063 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 3,770 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros holds 0.86% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 22,857 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.86% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 1.04M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voya Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 139,658 shares. Reik & Limited Liability Corp owns 2,845 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 90,423 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 20,711 shares to 83,300 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,303 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

