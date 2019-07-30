Fedex Com (FDX) Stake Boosted by Underhill Investment Management Llc; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Decreased Position by $336,300

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,776 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, down from 16,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $368. About 257,040 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 11/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets From Lockheed Over Repair Cost Dispute; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 20,030 shares as the company's stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,690 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 22,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 593,551 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, February 4.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11,560 shares to 74,785 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 1,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 314 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,665 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.48% or 2,000 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Limited owns 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,276 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 12,729 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. 1,728 were accumulated by Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company. Asset Management One Ltd holds 118,047 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Peoples Services holds 0.27% or 2,950 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Washington Retail Bank holds 31,248 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.16% or 20,236 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 47,501 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Com holds 2.58% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 36,043 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Grp invested in 41,273 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Mackenzie owns 282,887 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 0.18% or 1,346 shares. Montag A And Associates holds 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 10,736 shares. 2,635 are owned by Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt Comm. Bluecrest Cap reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 0.26% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cap Growth LP holds 1.85% or 100,000 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 875 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.04% or 2,566 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Aspen Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,671 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Hamel Associates accumulated 0.9% or 6,665 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.47 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 13,995 shares to 32,641 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).