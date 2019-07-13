Fedex Com (FDX) Shareholder Green Square Capital Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $529,761 as Share Value Rose

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 12,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,448 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 18,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22 million shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,574 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 43,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,672 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Letko Brosseau Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 5,410 are held by Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department. London Of Virginia reported 0.73% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Advisory Serv Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 9,033 shares. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.25% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Indiana Investment Mngmt stated it has 3,233 shares. Ima Wealth Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 12,963 shares. Leisure Capital Management reported 2,896 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel accumulated 1,850 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.57% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,647 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Capstone Investment Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9,458 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares to 59,882 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 9,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 38,552 shares to 105,292 shares, valued at $45.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Exchange Capital holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,644 shares. Argent Tru has invested 1.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greylin Investment Mangement Inc invested in 9,760 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,664 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Co holds 30,286 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 1,108 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boys Arnold & Incorporated has 57,972 shares. Andra Ap holds 36,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 25,047 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. 759,716 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 856 are held by Live Your Vision Lc.