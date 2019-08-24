Fedex Com (FDX) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Colony Group Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Raised as Market Value Rose

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 239,383 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 236,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 8,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 10,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookmont Cap Mgmt invested in 1.9% or 25,210 shares. Edgemoor Investment has 7,180 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.69% or 14,499 shares. Shelter Mutual owns 98,530 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Prudential Finance accumulated 3.55M shares. Opus Investment Mngmt owns 51,000 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Garde holds 0.07% or 3,463 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Company Na holds 0.25% or 17,449 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Co Ca has 2.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 44,133 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In owns 65,937 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Osborne Partners Limited Liability reported 81,127 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,783 shares. Farmers Trust owns 69,941 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (IWO) by 2,163 shares to 8,416 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Usa by 15,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 916,113 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78 million for 11.87 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Inv Advsrs holds 0.78% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 40,890 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Vantage Invest Partners Ltd holds 4,500 shares. Diversified Tru has 62,857 shares. Steinberg Asset Ltd owns 3,271 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Coastline reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.23% or 28,571 shares in its portfolio. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 1,123 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability holds 80,570 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,642 shares. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Financial Engines Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 19,331 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 1.08% or 53,779 shares. Goelzer Inv Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,864 shares.