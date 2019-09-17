Federated Invs Pa (FII) Position Has Boosted by Continental Advisors Llc; Aew Capital Management LP Stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Has Boosted by $3.15 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 349,117 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 172.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 65,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 102,896 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 546,055 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 78,800 shares to 479,495 shares, valued at $58.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 97,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0% or 540 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 86,371 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Numerixs Tech owns 2,700 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 0.15% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 177,995 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 17,155 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc has 11,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 9,856 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Renaissance holds 1.90 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Management Inc holds 276,275 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 48,200 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 27,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,507 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Co has 84,714 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel reported 45,318 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 16,905 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 9,949 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Natl Tru Company holds 18,065 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 32,275 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 38,677 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.94% or 436,200 shares. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9.40 million shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 308,609 were accumulated by Country Club Na. 313,837 are owned by S&T National Bank Pa. Captrust Financial reported 0% stake.

