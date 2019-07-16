Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holder Vident Investment Advisory Has Boosted Holding; Forest Hill Capital Has Boosted Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Stake by $1.04 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 29,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 93,850 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 4.05M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 13,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,121 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 82,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 656,501 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IFIC Welcomes New Member â€“ Federated Investors Canada – GlobeNewswire” on September 07, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federated Investors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Federated Investors Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Federated Investors, Inc. Founder Richard B. Fisher Dies at Age 95 – PR Newswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors buys parts of PNC Capital Advisors’ business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

