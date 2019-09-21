Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holder Northwest Investment Counselors Lowered Its Holding; As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Value Declined, Holder Stadium Capital Management Cut Stake

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 17,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 43,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 61,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 1.17M shares traded or 90.66% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 60% of Hermes Fund Managers From BT Pension Scheme

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 100,759 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.77 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $687,242 activity. POITEVINT ALEC II had bought 25,000 shares worth $343,250 on Tuesday, May 21. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Wednesday, March 27. $14,560 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, May 10. Maroney Patrick also bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Shares for $21,630 were bought by Hogan Michael. $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by MARTZ BRAD on Monday, August 5.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21,395 shares to 421,658 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 388,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 21.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.