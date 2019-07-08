Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.32 Million as Share Price Rose; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Position in Noble Energy (NBL) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 286,008 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video)

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.89 million, down from 6.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 3.95 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Burns J W And Communications Ny reported 8,408 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.07% or 942,676 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication has 67,900 shares. Sailingstone Capital Ptnrs Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.50 million shares. Zwj Counsel accumulated 277,925 shares. Frontier Cap Management Communication Limited Liability owns 1.87M shares. Cibc Inc accumulated 11,691 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 313,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 182,390 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 28,768 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 82,129 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.76M shares to 8.02 million shares, valued at $49.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,150 activity.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $60.73M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.