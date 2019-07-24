Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Stock Rose

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 3.80 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 530,576 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Llc accumulated 14,295 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 276,550 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 446,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Inc reported 0% stake. Fort Limited Partnership reported 5,286 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc has 29,622 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bessemer Inc reported 162,233 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 626,640 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 20,715 were reported by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 493,825 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd has 0.48% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 18,620 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas, Uxin, and Scholar Rock Holding Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Freeport-McMoRan, Cabot Oil & Gas and Microsoft – Investorplace.com” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 4,395 shares to 19,076 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,087 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $60.74M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federated Investors, Inc. Founder Richard B. Fisher Dies at Age 95 – PR Newswire” published on October 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Freeport-McMoRan, Snap, Maxim Integrated Products, Simon Property Group, Golden Ocean Group, and Federated Investors â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federated Investors’ longtime corporate counsel dies at age 74 – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Federated Investors Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.