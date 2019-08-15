Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Decreased Stake by $2.32 Million; At&T (T) Holding Maintained by National Investment Services Inc

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 198,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 278,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 354,551 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 60% of Hermes Fund Managers From BT Pension Scheme; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 62.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 16,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,104 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 26,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 19.10 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares to 28,773 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,488 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Companies You Don’t Realize You Rely On Every Day – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,254 are owned by Parsec Fin Mgmt. Keystone Fin Planning Inc reported 227,601 shares stake. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 1.61M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.78% stake. Community Bancshares Na holds 239,440 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealth Architects Limited reported 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Vestor Ltd Liability has 1.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alpha Windward Lc invested in 11,959 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.53% or 21,886 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Tru accumulated 142,859 shares. 2.71 million were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 94,505 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $63.42 million for 12.56 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federated Investors buying parts of PNC Capital Advisors for $52M – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.