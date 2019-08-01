Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holder Alpha Windward Has Upped Its Stake by $481,980; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Bluefin Trading Lifted by $1.50 Million Its Stake

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 3208.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 16,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, up from 518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 928,347 shares traded or 40.62% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 148.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 14,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 23,537 shares to 26,663 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 24,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,869 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va invested 2.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 68,629 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 12,117 shares. Strategic Financial, a New York-based fund reported 82,457 shares. Soros Fund Management Lc stated it has 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regions Fincl stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 161,061 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Co invested 1.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartford Investment Management Communications holds 1.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 444,109 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bontempo Ohly Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,175 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors accumulated 116,725 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 2.83M shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Llc stated it has 22,555 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 36,762 shares to 7,571 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309 shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).