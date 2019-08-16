Federated Investors Upped By $4.68 Million Its Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stake; Graphic Packaging International Has 1.27 Sentiment

Graphic Packaging International Corp (GPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 113 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 89 sold and decreased their positions in Graphic Packaging International Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 327.53 million shares, down from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Graphic Packaging International Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 66 Increased: 74 New Position: 39.

Federated Investors Inc increased Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) stake by 544887.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 212,506 shares as Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 212,545 shares with $4.68M value, up from 39 last quarter. Pattern Energy Group Inc now has $2.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 310,811 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Exits Chile With $67 Million Wind Farm Sale; 24/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 13 Days; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for 1.74 million shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 2.62 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 3.01% invested in the company for 16.01 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.87% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,280 shares.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.83M for 16.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 891,810 shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pattern Energy has $28 highest and $23.5000 lowest target. $25.83’s average target is -1.60% below currents $26.25 stock price. Pattern Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 3 report. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo downgraded Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $2600 target.

Federated Investors Inc decreased Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 162,362 shares to 183,425 valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) stake by 37,683 shares and now owns 326,742 shares. John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Rech reported 17,900 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Ameriprise invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 19,348 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0.01% stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management has 0.84% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 89,509 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Management Ab has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 25 shares. D E Shaw reported 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 53,934 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited reported 144,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 87,116 shares. Miller Howard Investments Ny owns 45,323 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.