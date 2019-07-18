Federated Investors Trimmed Its Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Holding by $811,102; Kirr Marbach & Company Increases Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 1.37 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 12,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.96M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 819,633 shares traded or 102.82% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For January 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Concludes Rush-Oak Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Donald W. Layden Jr., Patricia A. Oelrich & Ingrid S. Stafford to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $570,119 activity. LARSON DAVID L also sold $164,552 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares. 2,097 shares were sold by CRANE TIMOTHY, worth $152,704.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,200 shares to 194,489 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 63,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,252 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Mtg Tr Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 154 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Fire Gru owns 230,523 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Utah Retirement invested in 0.01% or 10,555 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc reported 6,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 6,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.03% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Dana Investment Advsr holds 0.1% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 32,224 shares. State Street has 2.38 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 625,972 shares. Ejf Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital has 575 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.24% or 22.66M shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,033 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 30,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank & Tru has 10,325 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 461,557 shares. Moreover, Convergence Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.58% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 700,132 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ajo LP reported 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Capital Lc holds 0% or 649 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 48,010 shares. 1.51M were accumulated by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares to 90,107 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,850 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).