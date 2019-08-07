Federated Investors Trimmed Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stake; Svmk (SVMK) Shorts Raised By 17.36%

Svmk Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) had an increase of 17.36% in short interest. SVMK’s SI was 5.86M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.36% from 4.99M shares previously. With 1.56M avg volume, 4 days are for Svmk Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s short sellers to cover SVMK’s short positions. The SI to Svmk Inc’s float is 6.36%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 1.05M shares traded. SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Federated Investors Inc decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) stake by 9.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 140,544 shares as Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 1.29M shares with $153.46 million value, down from 1.43 million last quarter. Digital Rlty Tr Inc now has $25.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $118.42. About 539,573 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas.

Among 2 analysts covering SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SVMK had 2 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James downgraded Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) on Monday, March 25 to “Market Perform” rating.