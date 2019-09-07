Federated Investors Stake in Newmont Mng (NEM) Cut as Stock Price Rose; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Upped Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding by $4.80 Million; Valuation Declined

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 53,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 269,863 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, down from 323,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 7.00 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 22.04 million shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%; 26/04/2018 – Teva to reduce size of board after June shareholder’s’ meeting; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $357.48M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 6,536 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 105,710 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Ltd holds 0.27% or 190,873 shares. Gradient Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 78 shares. Sprott holds 0.21% or 27,663 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 3,057 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Liability owns 655,000 shares. Moreover, Advisory Networks Limited Liability has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 50 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Heathbridge Mngmt holds 869,500 shares or 6.22% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Liability Company holds 132,083 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 201,379 shares.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 15,004 shares to 67,206 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 99,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.