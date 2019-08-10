Federated Investors Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) Has Cut by $2.97 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nwi Management LP Has Trimmed Position in T (TMUS) by $2.07 Million

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 114,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 52,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 166,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 1.93M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 15/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Home Automation Revenues to Exceed $45 Billion by 2023, as Smart Security Dominates the Market; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 04/04/2018 – Juniper Research: PayPal Heads Mobile Wallet Rankings as Users Forecast to Pass 2 Billion Next Year; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $896.43M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $62.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “This is Not a Typo: Score a Brand-New iPhone 7 for Under $50 at Metro – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) Are on Track to Announce Deal to Sell Assets to DISH Network (DISH) Next Week – NYP – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile Posts Solid Earnings Growth Ahead of Expected Deal With Sprint – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BT Chooses Juniper Networks to Underpin 5G Capability and Move to a Cloud-Driven Unified Network Infrastructure – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Juniper Networks Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LINE Accelerates Network Expansion and Growth through Continued Long-Term Partnership with Juniper Networks – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.17 million for 15.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 93,433 shares to 275,513 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 74,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII).