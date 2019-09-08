Federated Investors Stake in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Increased by $435,712 as Stock Declined; Macerich Co (MAC) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered Holding by $23.36 Million as Share Value Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 543,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 647,258 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.90 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 3,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 12,885 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 9,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 1.04M shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited has 157,939 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3,193 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital reported 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Chilton Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 3,134 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt stated it has 10,820 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Management Ltd Llc has 16,426 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 57,238 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc. Midas Management accumulated 20,800 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 227,429 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 1,630 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Keybank Association Oh holds 121,448 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 5,924 shares.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 168,500 shares to 760,636 shares, valued at $62.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 588,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $117.65M for 8.68 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Volk Kenneth, worth $91,280 on Friday, August 9. 5,000 shares valued at $154,495 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 18,223 shares valued at $560,946 was made by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Wednesday, August 7.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 615,581 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $39.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 179,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).