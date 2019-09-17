Federated Investors Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Cut by $604,072 Its Holding

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 165,729 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.49 million, down from 167,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $225.45. About 1.23 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 43,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.60 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.45% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.72M shares traded or 128.97% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 21.43 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Stock Is Beginning to Look Pretty Again – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, CXO, NOC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 180,400 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $57.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc by 17,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Endava Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 40,798 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 17,760 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) owns 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 13,112 shares. Private Trust Na holds 1,855 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.12% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Shellback Limited Partnership holds 24,412 shares. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Ltd Co reported 62,769 shares. 17,745 were reported by Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Co. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 2,234 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 0.35% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 10,022 shares. Scout Invests Inc has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Calamos Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sandy Spring Bancorp, Maryland-based fund reported 33 shares.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Energy Transfer to Acquire SemGroup in $5 Billion Transaction – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Combination with Mesquite – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy: A Look At The Company’s Performance And Execution In The Last Few Quarters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24M for 18.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.