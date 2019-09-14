Federated Investors Position in Cdw (CDW) Increased by $18.22 Million; Cubic Asset Management Upped Its Position in Fedex (FDX) as Market Value Declined

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 100.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 164,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 328,072 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.42M, up from 163,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 957,505 shares traded or 23.13% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 35,162 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 32,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 19,506 shares to 44,358 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 228,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,013 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,291 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 3.36M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 54,230 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Proshare Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 0.02% stake. 27,920 were reported by Advisory Research. Blackrock Inc invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.16% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability has 35,809 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 62,389 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2,036 were accumulated by Private Comm Na. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Liability has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Girard Partners invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.08% or 5,528 shares. 20,608 were accumulated by Bancorporation. Field And Main Bank stated it has 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Massachusetts-based Salem Cap Mgmt has invested 0.31% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 25,855 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 45,787 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 135 are owned by River And Mercantile Asset Llp. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 148,800 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management reported 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Finemark Bancorporation Tru invested in 0.01% or 1,434 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 424,590 shares.