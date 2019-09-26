Federated Investors Pa (FII) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Knowles (KN) Share Price Rose While Hg Vora Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 477,929 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 91,316 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 4.50M shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $51.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Muhlenkamp Company invested in 247,158 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 384 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Shelton Mgmt reported 6,496 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 2.41 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 87,812 shares. Sprott has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Vanguard Gru Inc owns 9.40M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 188,083 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25,350 shares to 241,925 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.78 million for 12.50 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.