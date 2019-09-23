Federated Investors Maintains Holding in Alliant Energy (LNT); Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shareholder Ancient Art LP Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 27,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 802,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.36M, up from 774,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.99% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 778,790 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital stated it has 7,290 shares. Paloma Mgmt Commerce reported 0.03% stake. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) holds 58,923 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 12,566 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.19 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Focused Wealth Management owns 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 450 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.05% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 946,333 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communications Lc stated it has 17,284 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corporation, New York-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Fil invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, Schroder Gp has 0.08% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 1.42M shares. Ent Fincl Service has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 0.01% or 983,870 shares.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 55,420 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $47.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 44,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,275 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.33 million for 8.44 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $630.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp by 1.25 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $53.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.