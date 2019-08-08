Federated Investors Lowered Its B & G Foods New (BGS) Stake; Profile of 8 Analysts Covering Semtech (SMTC)

Federated Investors Inc decreased B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) stake by 18.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 19,870 shares as B & G Foods Inc New (BGS)’s stock declined 28.40%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 88,030 shares with $2.15 million value, down from 107,900 last quarter. B & G Foods Inc New now has $1.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 541,824 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Robert W. Baird. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $58 target. See Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) latest ratings:

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive guidance from B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “B & G Foods (BGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc increased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 36,681 shares to 963,770 valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Yeti Hldgs Inc stake by 198,902 shares and now owns 698,902 shares. United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of BGS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse maintained B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Underperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Semtech Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% or 1.22M shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 32,727 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 432 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Fmr Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Shelton Management holds 0.03% or 338 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 227,627 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.11% or 18,864 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 36,198 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 14,900 are held by Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated has 0.41% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 3.26M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 131,380 shares. American Int Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 49,268 shares.

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SMTC Corporation to Report Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will SMTC (SMTX) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 5G Stocks to Connect Your Portfolio To – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Semtech and Murata Announce Sampling of New LoRaÃ‚®-based Modem Platform – Stockhouse” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Semtech (SMTC) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 50.99 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $132,500 activity. $132,500 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) was sold by KIM JAMES JUNGSUP on Friday, February 15.