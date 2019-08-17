Federated Investors Lifted Bce (BCE) Stake By $2.55 Million; Enterprise Financial Services Has 1.07 Sentiment

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 74 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 69 sold and reduced their equity positions in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 18.60 million shares, up from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Enterprise Financial Services Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 56 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Federated Investors Inc increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 57,945 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 3.29M shares with $146.10 million value, up from 3.23 million last quarter. Bce Inc now has $42.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 595,905 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%

Federated Investors Inc decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) stake by 278,645 shares to 369,895 valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spx Flow Inc stake by 9,735 shares and now owns 165,316 shares. Spire Inc was reduced too.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $26.88M for 9.83 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 18.19% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp for 996,384 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 592,646 shares or 7.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 5.01% invested in the company for 563,235 shares. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 4.68% in the stock. Plancorp Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 94,016 shares.