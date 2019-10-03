Federated Investors Increases Holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII); Dr Horton (DHI) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $369,800 as Shares Rose

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 17,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 25,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 1.50 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 13,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 284,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53 million, up from 271,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 29,845 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HSII shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.10 million shares or 3.98% more from 16.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 1,382 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 290,813 shares. 235,286 are owned by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Ohio-based James Rech Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Strs Ohio accumulated 19,900 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny owns 89,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 189,064 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.20M shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 33,642 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 18,878 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Northern invested in 254,621 shares. 18,636 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 175,838 shares to 126,413 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimpress N V by 6,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.28 million for 10.25 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

