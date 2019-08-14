Federated Investors Increased Its Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stake; As Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 18,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $184.42. About 96,844 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 26,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 65,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 39,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 633,780 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com Incorporated reported 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ftb has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,200 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 102,255 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com reported 10,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 70,996 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 37,246 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Clarivest Asset Llc holds 0.21% or 312,356 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 11,727 shares. Fdx Inc reported 7,318 shares. Proshare Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 27,342 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 50,432 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 17,676 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 41,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 21,372 shares to 198,539 shares, valued at $36.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 10,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,336 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

