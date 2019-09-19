Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.65 N/A 2.13 16.32 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Federated Investors Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. About 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.