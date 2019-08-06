Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.67 N/A 2.13 16.32 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Federated Investors Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Federated Investors Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.