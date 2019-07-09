Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.84 N/A 2.13 14.43 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.