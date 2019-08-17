Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Both Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.61 N/A 2.13 16.32 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Federated Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Federated Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Federated Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.