Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.57 N/A 2.13 16.32 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 22 1.11 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Federated Investors Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Risk & Volatility

Federated Investors Inc.’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Insiders held 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.