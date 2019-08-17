Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

As Asset Management businesses, Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.61 N/A 2.13 16.32 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 98 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Federated Investors Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.78 beta means Federated Investors Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Federated Investors Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Federated Investors Inc. is $31, with potential downside of -3.43%. Competitively Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has an average price target of $101.5, with potential upside of 33.66%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. seems more appealing than Federated Investors Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.