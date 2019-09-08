Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.54 N/A 2.13 16.32 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.31 N/A 1.81 8.04

In table 1 we can see Federated Investors Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Federated Investors Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Federated Investors Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 5.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.