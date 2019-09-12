Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) Contrasting side by side

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.71 N/A 2.13 16.32 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.03 N/A 0.85 13.88

Demonstrates Federated Investors Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Federated Investors Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.